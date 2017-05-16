White House Miscommunication Creates 'Ambiguity' in US Foreign Policy - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some lawmakers from both chambers of the US Congress, particularly Democrats, have echoed the sentiment in recent months, slamming the White House and President Donald Trump for controversial rhetoric that allegedly undermines US foreign policy.

"Too often it looks like the president has one foreign policy, and the secretary of state has another, the UN ambassador has the third, and no one is quite sure who to believe," Schiff said at the 2017 Ideas Conference. "The reality is that we have created not a strategic ambiguity, but a very non-strategic and dangerous ambiguity about where we are, what we stand for, what we want to see happen."

Referring to the recently reported allegations in the media that President Donald Trump may have leaked classified information in discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on May 10, Schiff stated that Trump may have compromised US intelligence sources and methods by revealing sufficient detail enabling Russian officials to make inferences.

However, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters that Trump did not reveal any intelligence sources during his meeting with Lavrov last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation, McMaster emphasized.

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell in a statement refuted the media claims and called the story "false."

US President Donald Trump stood by his action Tuesday, saying on Twitter that he had the right to share with Russian officials facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.

The 2017 Ideas Conference is a day-long event at Center for American Progress, featuring US lawmakers and movement leaders and covering subjects ranging from economy to foreign policy and national security.