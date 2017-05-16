Register
22:04 GMT +316 May 2017
    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.

    MSM Want Trump to Be 'Only US President Not Allowed to Do Anything'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    18420

    US President Donald Trump said he had every right to share with Russia data on terrorism, a move that has been severely criticized by the US mainstream media.

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    US Senate Intelligence Cmte. Probes White House on Trump Sharing Info With Lavrov
    "As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political scientist Dmitry Drobnitsky commented on the issue, saying that US mainstream media would like to see Donald Trump as a person completely deprived of any opportunities.

    "Given the reaction of the US media, one is supposed to make a conclusion that Donald Trump should be the first ever president in the US history who is not allowed to do anything. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush could do everything they wanted, and this was regarded as correct, appropriate actions on the part of the head of the state. And Donald Trump — as US mainstream media see it — can do nothing, except for the things the media prescribe him to do," Drobnitsky said.

    On Monday, The Washington Post reported about Trump telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak information about a terror threat involving laptops on airplanes. The information reportedly came from a US partner through an intelligence-sharing agreement.

    US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Russian TASS News Agency Comments on US Media Hysteria Over Lavrov-Trump Photos
    National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster commented on the media report claiming that President Donald Trump had allegedly shared classified information with Russian diplomats.

    In the context of that discussion, what the president [Trump] discussed with the foreign minister [Lavrov] was wholly appropriate to that conversation and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he is engaged," McMaster stated.

    According to Drobnitsky, there is a big difference between the discussion of terrorist threats and leaks of certain data that can be considered "sensitive."

    "The question is whether information about the sources was revealed, or whether they were discussing the threats themselves, in which case the head of the state, in my opinion, can make independent decisions on this issue," the expert said.

    "As for Donald Trump's post on Twitter, which has caused a new wave of this completely absurd scandal, I believe that he quite rightly said: Am I the president or who? He has shown that he continues to fight this completely ridiculous situation," Drobnitsky concluded.

