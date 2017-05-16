MSM Want Trump to Be 'Only US President Not Allowed to Do Anything'

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY US Senate Intelligence Cmte. Probes White House on Trump Sharing Info With Lavrov

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote on his Twitter account

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political scientist Dmitry Drobnitsky commented on the issue, saying that US mainstream media would like to see Donald Trump as a person completely deprived of any opportunities.

"Given the reaction of the US media, one is supposed to make a conclusion that Donald Trump should be the first ever president in the US history who is not allowed to do anything. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush could do everything they wanted, and this was regarded as correct, appropriate actions on the part of the head of the state. And Donald Trump — as US mainstream media see it — can do nothing, except for the things the media prescribe him to do," Drobnitsky said.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported about Trump telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak information about a terror threat involving laptops on airplanes. The information reportedly came from a US partner through an intelligence-sharing agreement.

National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster commented on the media report claiming that President Donald Trump had allegedly shared classified information with Russian diplomats.

In the context of that discussion, what the president [Trump] discussed with the foreign minister [Lavrov] was wholly appropriate to that conversation and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he is engaged," McMaster stated.

According to Drobnitsky, there is a big difference between the discussion of terrorist threats and leaks of certain data that can be considered "sensitive."

"The question is whether information about the sources was revealed, or whether they were discussing the threats themselves, in which case the head of the state, in my opinion, can make independent decisions on this issue," the expert said.

"As for Donald Trump's post on Twitter, which has caused a new wave of this completely absurd scandal, I believe that he quite rightly said: Am I the president or who? He has shown that he continues to fight this completely ridiculous situation," Drobnitsky concluded.