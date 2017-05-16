Register
    US Watchdog Sues Over FBI Records on 'Trump Dossier' From Ex-UK Spy

    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN / FILES
    A newly filed lawsuit demands that the US Department of Justice hand over any records of links between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a former British intelligence officer who wrote an explosive dossier about President Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia, Judicial Watch said on Tuesday.

    BuzzFeed
    © AP Photo/ Andy Kropa
    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele wrote a now infamous 35-page document containing unverified claims of ties between Trump's campaign and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

    The dossier also makes unsubstantiated claims that Trump participated in compromising or embarrassing activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts.

    "Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the US Department of Justice for records of communications and payments between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence," Judicial Watch said in a statement.

    Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel
    © AP Photo/ Sergey Ponomarev
    Penthouse Offers $1 Million for Trump Golden Shower Video
    Fox News reported earlier this month that former FBI Director James Comey insisted the dossier be included in a January intelligence report on alleged Russian interference in the US election, despite the fact that the document's allegations could not be independently corroborated.

    "The so-called Trump dossier is at the center of anti-Trump Russian collusion conspiracy theory," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in the statement. "Our new lawsuit seeks to expose the truth about this dossier."

    Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit after the Justice Department failed to respond to a March 8 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for all records of communication or payments between Steele and the FBI.

