US Watchdog Sues Over FBI Records on 'Trump Dossier' From Ex-UK Spy

The dossier also makes unsubstantiated claims that Trump participated in compromising or embarrassing activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts.
"Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the US Department of Justice for records of communications and payments between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence," Judicial Watch said in a statement.
"The so-called Trump dossier is at the center of anti-Trump Russian collusion conspiracy theory," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in the statement. "Our new lawsuit seeks to expose the truth about this dossier."
Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit after the Justice Department failed to respond to a March 8 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for all records of communication or payments between Steele and the FBI.
