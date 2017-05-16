Assange Says CIA Most 'Dangerously Incompetent' Spy Agency That Funds Terrorists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Assange accused the CIA of arming terrorists and destroying democracies.

"The CIA is the world's most dangerously incompetent spy agency. It has armed terrorists, destroyed democracies and installed and maintained dictatorships the world over. There are good men and women at the CIA but if our publications are any guide they work for WikiLeaks," Assange told RT commenting on Heather's claims.

Earlier in the day, CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak told RT that “dictators and terrorists” had no better friend in the world than Assange as “theirs is the only privacy he protects” and that the alleged involvement of Russian intelligence services in hacking related to the US elections was an "established fact."

Russia has repeatedly denied US claims it meddled in the US election process, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.

The comments come amid Wikileaks' release of an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents dubbed 'Vault-7'.