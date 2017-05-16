Trump's Disdain of Governmental Processes Causes Disorder in WH - Ex-CIA Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak information about a terror threat involving laptops on airplanes. The information reportedly came from a US partner through an intelligence-sharing agreement.
"Here is a president who does not seem to prepare in detail, is a bit disdainful, even contemptuous of the institutions of government in order to get him ready," Hayden told CNN. "And that's just an approach that's triggered to create the kind of events we saw last week."
Following the media reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster stressed that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation, McMaster emphasized.
Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment, calling the allegations that Trump shared secret information with Russian officials "absurd."
On May 10, Trump met with Lavrov and Kislyak at the White House. The two Russian diplomats also held a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and discussed global terrorism, Syria, Ukraine as well as bilateral relations.
