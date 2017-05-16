Schumer Demands Making Trump-Russian Diplomats Transcripts Available to Congress

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Kremlin Dismisses Media Claims on Trump Allegedly Passing Secret Info to Lavrov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House must release a transcript of the May 10 meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The White House should make the transcript of POTUS' [President Trump's] meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador available to Intel Cmtes [committees] ASAP [as soon as possible]," Schummer stated via Twitter.

​On Monday, The Washington Post reported that according to unnamed sources, Trump allegedly shared with Lavrov and Kislyak during their meeting at the White House classified information about how terrorist organizations plan to use laptops as bombs on airplanes.

The ally who gave the United States the information did not give Trump permission to share it with Russian officials, the report further alleged.

However, the White House said in a Twitter message posed earlier on Tuesday the report’s claims were false. Moreover, Trump said he had every right to share with Russian officials facts about the fight against terrorism and airline safety.