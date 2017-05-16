Poll Shows Nearly Half of US Voters Want President Trump Impeached

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Just 41 percent of those surveyed oppose the idea of impeaching the president, the release noted.

"Voters are both having buyer's remorse about the outcome of the 2016 election and wishing they could return to the good old days of four months ago," a press release explaining the poll stated. "By an 8 point margin, 49/41, they say they wish Hillary Clinton was president instead of Trump."

In addition, just 43 percent of voters believe that Trump will serve his full four-year term as president, compared with 45 percent who believe he will not, the release explained.

The poll attributed the backlash against Trump to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as widespread opposition to legislation approved by the House of Representatives that would rollback benefits under the healthcare system known as Obamacare.