Claims Trump Broke Law During Meeting With Russian Diplomats 'Goofy' - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post claimed citing unnamed sources that Trump shared classified information in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about terror threats involving laptops on airplanes. The intelligence reportedly came from a US partner through an intelligence-sharing agreement.

"I think you're going to see some national media use language like ‘illegality’," Sasse told Fox News. "That's sort of goofy… it’s very, very difficult for the president to break laws related to classified information, because he's the ultimate de-classifier."

Sasse suggested the White House should remain on guard because the national interests of the United States do not align with those of Russia.

Following the media reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster stressed that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation, McMaster emphasized.

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell in a statement refuted the media claims and called the story "false." Later, Trump himself took to Twitter and said that he had every right to share information on terrorism and the safety of flights with Russian officials.

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment, calling the allegations that Trump shared secret information with Russian officials "absurd."

On May 10, the two Russian diplomats met with Trump at the White House. The diplomats also held talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and discussed global terrorism, Syria, Ukraine as well as bilateral relations.