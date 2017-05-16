Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    Special Prosecutor for Trump-Russia Probe 'Bad Idea' - Ex-US Solicitor General

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    0 7402

    Appointing a special prosecutor to head the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential election is unnecessary, former federal judge and US Solicitor General Ken Starr said in an interview on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Starr carried out the investigation into Clinton and his administration while serving in the US Office of Independent Counsel in the 1990s. Starr's report led to the House attempt to impeach Clinton.

    "It’s a bad idea as a general matter. It’s a tool, but it’s a last-resort tool," Starr, who led probe into former US President Bill Clinton, told Fox News. "We’ve got a great Justice Department. We have career prosecutors with total integrity and we have an FBI that has over 10,000 special gents…Let them do their job."

    Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks after a vote on legislation for funding the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    ‘Why Now?’ US Democrats Blast Comey Firing, Demand Special Prosecutor
    US lawmakers renewed calls for the special investigator after US President Donald Trump terminated FBI Director James Comey last Tuesday amid the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the election and ties to the Trump campaign.

    Russia has repeatedly denied US claims it meddled in the US election process, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Russia, United States
