Special Prosecutor for Trump-Russia Probe 'Bad Idea' - Ex-US Solicitor General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Starr carried out the investigation into Clinton and his administration while serving in the US Office of Independent Counsel in the 1990s. Starr's report led to the House attempt to impeach Clinton.

"It’s a bad idea as a general matter. It’s a tool, but it’s a last-resort tool," Starr, who led probe into former US President Bill Clinton, told Fox News. "We’ve got a great Justice Department. We have career prosecutors with total integrity and we have an FBI that has over 10,000 special gents…Let them do their job."

US lawmakers renewed calls for the special investigator after US President Donald Trump terminated FBI Director James Comey last Tuesday amid the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the election and ties to the Trump campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied US claims it meddled in the US election process, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.