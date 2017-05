© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Donald Trump Inspired Back to the Future's Main Villain Character

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump’s rating has fallen 1 percentage point since Saturday and by five percentage points compared to this month’s highest mark of 43 percent, reached on April 27-28, the pollster said Monday, revealing the results of Sunday's poll.

Trump's rating hit its lowest point of 35 percent in late March.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adults by means of phone interviews with a three percentage point margin of error.

Trump won November's presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, despite losing the popular vote.