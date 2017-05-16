US Authorities to Monitor Sale of Chicago Sun-Times Newspaper

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US authorities are investigating plans to sell the Chicago Sun-Times to the publisher of the Chicago Tribune, the Department of Justice said.

"The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice announced today that it is conducting an investigation into the possible acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times by tronc, Inc., the owner of the Chicago Tribune," the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday.

Tronc, Inc. publishes several major daily newspapers in the US states of California, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia and Pennsylvania, including the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Orlando Sentinel and The Baltimore Sun.

The owner of the Chicago Sun-Times, Wrapports LLC, has said that negotiations on the sale of the newspaper to tronc Inc. would go forward if no other viable buyer expresses interest.

The Justice Department said its Antitrust Division would closely monitor the sale process, including whether any other potential buyer expresses interest.