Register
03:53 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Heavily armed New York city police officers with the Strategic Response Group stand guard at the armed forces recruiting center in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015

    Man Dies in Las Vegas Police Custody After ‘Approved’ Neck Restraint Hold

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    39203

    An unarmed man in police custody on the Las Vegas Strip was killed by an officer’s use of the neck-restraint hold.

    Early Sunday morning, two Las Vegas officers patrolling inside the Venetian Hotel casino were approached by a man they said was acting erratically, and who declared that people were out to get him.

    Empty cartridges
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    One Person Killed, One Injured in Shooting in Las Vegas, Attacker Surrenders

    The man then turned and ran outside, where he attempted to gain access to a pickup truck that did not belong to him, at which time the officers used a stun gun. After the man continued fighting, the officers punched him repeatedly and continued to tase him.

    Police claimed that their efforts at subduing the man were unsuccessful, documenting that they were forced to use "a department approved control technique called the lateral vascular neck restraint," according to a statement, cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

    The as-yet-unidentified man then became unconscious and, after being brought to a hospital, was pronounced dead.

    The lateral vascular neck restraint hold is claimed to be safer than the chokehold used by New York City police in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, however comparisons between the two tragedies are widespread and the official story submitted by the Las Vegas police department was widely refuted.

    According to the Nevada branch of the ACLU, "The incident of a man dying in police custody today is one more reason why the use of chokehold practices must stop."

    "Too many people have died as a result of this type of excessive force," said the group's director.

    The lateral vascular neck restraint hold is not considered by the Las Vegas police department to be "deadly force," according to the Washington Post.

    Related:

    US Police Line of Duty Deaths Increase 61% in 2016
    Thousands of Paris Las Vegas Guests Forced Out of Casino Hotel Amid Blackout
    US Law Enforcement Officers Equip Russian Handguns to End Police Brutality
    Tags:
    Killed by Police, police killing, Police Brutality, murder, killings of civilians, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Nevada, United States, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok