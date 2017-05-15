US Faces 'Crisis of Public Trust' After FBI Director Removal - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sasse pointed to the historic low approval ratings of the US Senate, claiming that the situation is unsustainable.

"I think we have a crisis of public trust right now and we need to restore that," Sasse told CBS. "The FBI's a really special institution and the American people need to know they can believe in it. All of our institutions are in doubt."

According to Gallup poll released on May 10, twenty percent of US adults approve of the job that Congress is doing, while nearly three in four (74%) disapprove.

US President Donald Trump fired Director Comey last Tuesday based on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.