Majority of Americans Want Independent Probe Into 'Russian Meddling,' Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the Sunday's poll prepared by the NBC broadcaster and The Wall Street Journal newspaper, 15 percent of respondents prefer that the investigation should be carried out by Congress, both chambers of which have already launched such investigation.

A total of 65 percent of respondents believe the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has an ability to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged Russian meddling, while 40 percent say that regarding Congress.

The poll comes amid the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to fire FBI chief James Comey, who reportedly was seeking funding to extend the bureau’s inquiry into alleged links between Russia and Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to the poll, 46 percent of US nationals believe that Comey's dismissal is connected to Trump's desire to stop this investigation, while 38 percent of respondents say that the FBI inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s email server was the reason for the decision.

The poll was conducted on May 11-13 and involved 800 adults.

The US media have been questioning alleged ties of Trump campaign to Russia and exploring the claims that Russia may have influenced the 2016 presidential election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.