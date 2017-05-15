Register
    FBI Director James Comey (L) and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S

    Majority of Americans Want Independent Probe Into 'Russian Meddling,' Poll Shows

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    47112

    A total of 78 percent of US nationals consider that the probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election should be carried out by an independent commission or special prosecutor, a fresh poll revealed.

    James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Almost Half of US Citizens Feel Comey's Dismissal Linked to "Russia Probe"
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the Sunday's poll prepared by the NBC broadcaster and The Wall Street Journal newspaper, 15 percent of respondents prefer that the investigation should be carried out by Congress, both chambers of which have already launched such investigation.

    A total of 65 percent of respondents believe the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has an ability to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged Russian meddling, while 40 percent say that regarding Congress.

    The poll comes amid the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to fire FBI chief James Comey, who reportedly was seeking funding to extend the bureau’s inquiry into alleged links between Russia and Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    James Comey
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US Statewide Call for Special Counsel in Russia Probe Due to Comey Firing
    According to the poll, 46 percent of US nationals believe that Comey's dismissal is connected to Trump's desire to stop this investigation, while 38 percent of respondents say that the FBI inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s email server was the reason for the decision.

    The poll was conducted on May 11-13 and involved 800 adults.

    The US media have been questioning alleged ties of Trump campaign to Russia and exploring the claims that Russia may have influenced the 2016 presidential election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

