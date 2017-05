–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US Dakota Access interstate oil pipeline, the construction of which was opposed by the local population, is expected to be officially launched on Sunday.

The pipeline will transport domestically produced light crude oil from the US state of North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.

Local native American tribes have been opposing the construction of the pipeline, claiming that it threatens their sacred territory and vital water resources.

