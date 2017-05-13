US Environmental Agency Scientists Resign to Protest 'Obfuscation' of Research

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) leaders continue to cloud scientific findings and devalue the research enterprise, two members of the agency’s science board said in a resignation letter.

"It is with certain regret and concern — and in protest — that we submit our resignations," scientists Carlos Martin and Peter Meyer stated in the letter on Friday. "Our collected knowledge is not valued by the current EPA administrators."

© AP Photo/ John Minchillo Climate, Changed: EPA Website Altered to Reflect Business Interests

EPA leaders continue to "obfuscate" scientific evidence and devalue the research enterprise, the letter claimed, while "watering down" credible science, engineering and methodological rigor.

In the letter, Martin and Meyer objected to the EPA’s failure to renew board memberships for scientists Courtney Flint and Robert Richardson, who they claim are leading scholars in the field.

The two scientists noted that the terminations of their colleagues are due to the recent budget proposals including the proposed 40 percent cut for the Office of Research and Development in the fiscal year 2018 budget.