US Deputy AG Unlikely to Appoint Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rosenstein has the authority to name one and has been urged to do so by US lawmakers across the aisle after President Donald Trump fired the FBI director amid his inquiry into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

But sources close to the deputy justice chief told the CNN news network Rosenstein was not inclined to change the status quo unless there was a threat to the FBI probe. He also reportedly said he wanted it to move ahead without pressure from the White House.

The inquiry, led by Alexandria attorney Dana Boente, was overshadowed by Trump’s surprise decision to sack FBI chief James Comey, in what some Democratic lawmakers suggested was a ploy to cover up his alleged collusion with Russia during the election campaign.

US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Friday no evidence of collusion had been found, which lessened his belief that Comey's firing was meant to impede the investigation.

In its turn, Russia has denied the allegations of its interference in the November election, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.