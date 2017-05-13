US Senator Questions FBI on How Agent Married Daesh Terrorist She Was Probing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday seeking an explanation about how a contractor with top-secret clearance traveled to Syria and married a terrorist recruiter without the agency's knowledge.

"The [Judiciary] Committee requests additional information about how an FBI contractor, unbeknownst to the FBI, engaged in a romantic relationship with the subject of a counterterrorism investigation and traveled to Syria to marry him," Grassley wrote in the letter sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Grassley was referring to the case of Daniela Greene, an FBI translator with top-secret clearance, who reportedly traveled to Syria in June 2014 to marry Denis Cuspert, also known as Abu Talha al-Almani.

© AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash Love is Blind: How FBI Employee Married Daesh Terrorist She Was Investigating

The FBI had assigned Greene to its Detroit, Michigan field office to investigate Cuspert over his alleged role as a recruiter for Daesh terror group (banned in Russia). But Greene began a romantic relationship with Cuspert and reportedly shared classified information with him.

Grassley's letter also sought an explanation as to why Greene had been given a plea deal in the case and released after just two years in federal prison.

Greene pled guilty in December 2014 to the charge of making false statements involving international terrorism. She was sentenced to two years in federal prison and released in August 2016.