US Treasury Department to Provide Documents Related to Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The documents will be handed to the Senate Intelligence Committee in response to the panel's earlier request, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter.

© AFP 2017/ Jim Watson Clappers Reaffirms Had No Knowledge of Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion

The White House said on Thursday that Trump encouraged the Justice Department to complete the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the November 8 election. The probe is likely to be led by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to the Trump administration.

In January, the US Intelligence Community issued a report stating that Moscow launched a campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and building favorable public opinion of then Republican candidate Donald Trump, but has not provided any evidence.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations of its interference in the 2016 election, characterizing them as absurd, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow did not have official contacts with the Trump's team during the presidential campaign.