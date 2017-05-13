US Justice Chief Sessions to Quiz Four Candidates to Lead FBI

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Acting FBI Director James McCabe is set to be quizzed, a source told The Hill newspaper on Friday, as is Senate majority whip and former Texas justice chief John Cornyn.

Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher and New York Court of Appeals judge Michael Garcia have also made the cut. The paper said the US president had made a shortlist of almost a dozen of potential picks.

An FBI chief is appointed for a 10-year term but can be dismissed by the president. This has happened twice, the last time on Tuesday when President Donald Trump sacked James Comey for allegedly mishandling the Bureau’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.