Amtrak Engineer Charged With Manslaughter for 2015 Crash

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Bostian has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter among other offenses, according to the statement.
“My office filed criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, the engineer of the Amtrak 188 train involved in the deadly crash in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015,” Shapiro said on Friday.
On May 12, 2015 Amtrak train 188 travelling from Washington, DC to New York City derailed on the outskirts of Philadelphia. Eight people died in the accident and more than 200 were injured.
