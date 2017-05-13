Amtrak Engineer Charged With Manslaughter for 2015 Crash

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Bostian has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter among other offenses, according to the statement.

“My office filed criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, the engineer of the Amtrak 188 train involved in the deadly crash in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015,” Shapiro said on Friday.

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson US Federal Investigators Recover Data Recorder From Amtrak Train Crash

Shapiro added that the charges included eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

On May 12, 2015 Amtrak train 188 travelling from Washington, DC to New York City derailed on the outskirts of Philadelphia. Eight people died in the accident and more than 200 were injured.