US Homeland Security Offers Helping Hand to Partners Hit by Massive Cyber Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has technical support and cybersecurity experts prepared to assist partners affected by Ransomware, DHS said in a press release.

"DHS has a cadre of cybersecurity professionals that can provide expertise and support to critical infrastructure entities," the release stated on Friday.

The DHS added that it is sharing information with domestic and international partners related to the massive global cyberattack on Friday using ransomware known as Wannacry.

"We are actively sharing information related to this event and stand ready to lend technical support and assistance as needed to our partners, both in the United States and internationally."

The release noted DHS "stands ready" with resources to assist partners in the United States and internationally to combat the malicious software infecting computers worldwide.