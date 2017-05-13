Register
03:07 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Information Technology

    Don’t Take Our Gadgets: Europe Pushes Back on Expanded US Laptop Ban

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 23110

    European officials are pushing back on a proposed ban on laptop and tablets being carried into the cabins on flights traveling from the EU to the United States.

    Tourists line up for luggage screening at the airport of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Vinciane Jacquet
    Terrorists Develop Laptop Bombs Capable of Bypassing Airport Security Screening
    Officials from France, Britain, Germany, Spain and Italy held an emergency teleconference with the Department of Homeland Security on Friday over the proposal.

    A ban on tablets and laptops being carried on flights from 10 cities, mostly in the Middle East, has been in place since March. The ban affects roughly 50 flights per day.

    The proposed expansion to include the EU would affect far more, as 65 million people make the transatlantic trips per year. European officials are arguing that such a ban would create chaos in the busy travel hubs.

    The Department of Homeland Security has not announced whether or not they will go through with the proposed restrictions.

    "The US and the EU are on the same side when it comes to fighting terrorism and protecting our security," Dimitris Avramopoulos, EU commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, said in a statement.

    A TSA officer searches a passenger at a security check-point.
    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    Did You Enjoy the Patdown? Yelp is Now Allowing Reviews of the TSA
    "Our phone call today proved once again the strong cooperation we have on these matters. I look forward to welcoming Mr Kelly and his experts in Brussels next week to continue our positive talks."

    European Commission transport spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told Business Insider that she is seeking to find out if there was a specific new threat that the US learned of that has prompted the changes, as they have not identified one.

    After the previous round of bans, the US asserted that there was no specific new threat, and that it was just a precaution, given that extremists have long targeted airplanes.

    Related:

    WATCH: Fists Fly at Fort Lauderdale Airport After Airline Cancels Flights
    Little Raccoon Welcomes Passengers and Visitors of Toronto's Pearson Airport
    Awkward Airport Sees First Flight Since Construction...a Year Ago
    Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 Reopening Following Security Issue
    Delta Airlines Pilot Appears to Slap Woman in Fight at Atlanta Airport (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Flights, Terrorism, Laptops, Department of Homeland Security, United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, Britain, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok