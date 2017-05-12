Register
00:04 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Scorpion

    Scorpions on a Plane! United Airlines’ Weird Woes Continue

    © PixaBay/Creative Commons
    US
    Get short URL
    0 75 0 0

    The streak of bad press is continuing for United Airlines, after a flight was delayed for several hours over a scorpion that had crawled out of a passenger’s clothing.

    United CEO Speaks Before Congress
    © YouTube.com/Kinsola King
    US Lawmakers Chide Beleaguered United Airlines Chief Over Passenger Abuse
    The incident took place at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas.

    “Houston to Quito flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing,” United said in a statement to KPRC2. “Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung. The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito.”

    Just last month another passenger on a United flight from Houston was stung by an inch and a half long scorpion that had fallen from the overhead bins.

    “It fell in my hair. I grabbed it. I was hanging onto it by its tail,” passenger Richard Bell told GlobalNews.ca.

    “I looked down and I thought, ‘Aw, it kind of looks like a little lobster,” Bell’s wife Linda added.

    After being informed by another passenger that the insect could be poisonous, Bell put the scorpion down on a plate. Foolishly, the man went to pick the venomous creature up again and was stung on his finger.

    Though EMTs were called, Bell ultimately declined treatment as the wound was not life threatening.

    United has been having a rough season. In another incident on April 9, United Airlines sparked global outrage after 69-year-old Dr. David Dao was violently dragged from his flight after the airline overbooked tickets.

    United Airlines Strikes Again: Simon, Set to Become World’s Biggest Rabbit Dies on Flight
    © YouTube/NewsBeat Social
    Owner of Simon the (Late) Giant Rabbit Says United Airlines Cremation ‘Stinks of a Coverup’
    Dao was brutalized while attempting to fly from O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky, in an incident that was caught on video that immediately went viral. The doctor, a paying customer, had been told he was being removed from the flight to make room for crew members who needed to board. When Dao refused to leave the plane, he was violently dragged off by his wrists.

    Dao, who came to the US in 1975, described the incident as more terrifying than his experience fleeing Vietnam over three decades ago.

    The airline has now settled with Dao for an undisclosed amount.

    Meanwhile, they are also facing a lawsuit over the death of Samuel the Rabbit, a massive hare that was on track to become the largest in the world.

    The 10-month-old, three-foot-long giant rabbit Simon was travelling from Heathrow to Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on April 19, where he was found dead. Just three hours before the flight, a vet had declared him “fit as a fiddle.”

    Lawyers for the owners believe that the rabbit died after being placed in a freezer for 16 hours, and have alleged that the airline cremated the animal’s remains without permission.

    Related:

    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger
    Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom
    United Airlines CEO to Visit China After Incident With Harassed Passenger
    Americans Like Beleaguered United Airlines More than Donald Trump
    This is What 'Mortal Kombat' United-Airlines-Style Could Look Like
    Tags:
    Scorpions, United Airlines, Texas, Houston
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok