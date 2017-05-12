Saga Begins: White House Announces Start of Quest for New FBI Director

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice will begin to interview candidates for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) today or over the weekend, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said during a press briefing on Friday.

"The Department of Justice has begun to create that list [of candidates] and I believe they, if they haven’t already, are going to be starting the process of interviewing people either today or through the weekend," Spicer stated.

© AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm Amateur Hour? Even Some Republicans Are Mad at How Comey Firing Was Handled

On Tuesday, Trump fired FBI chief James Comey on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The Trump administration asserted that the president and "the rest of the FBI" had lost confidence in Comey over the last few months.

However, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe stated in a congressional hearing on global threats on Thursdaythat Comey had broad support within the FBI and maintains that respect.