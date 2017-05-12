Saga Begins: White House Announces Start of Quest for New FBI Director

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice will begin to interview candidates for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) today or over the weekend, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said during a press briefing on Friday.
"The Department of Justice has begun to create that list [of candidates] and I believe they, if they haven’t already, are going to be starting the process of interviewing people either today or through the weekend," Spicer stated.
The Trump administration asserted that the president and "the rest of the FBI" had lost confidence in Comey over the last few months.
However, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe stated in a congressional hearing on global threats on Thursdaythat Comey had broad support within the FBI and maintains that respect.
All comments
Show new comments (0)