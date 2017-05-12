Jessica O'Connell Appointed US Democratic National Committee CEO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Democratic National Committee has named Jessica O'Connell as the organization's new chief executive officer, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement on Friday.

"I'm so proud to welcome Jessica O'Connell to the Democrats team. We're excited to fight together for Democratic values and win in 2017 and beyond," Perez stated via Twitter.

In response to the chairman's welcome, O'Connell expressed her readiness to work with Democrats all over the United States and "build the foundation for a new Democratic Party in every state."

O'Connell has previously worked at the Center for American Progress as chief of staff and a senior vice president. In the recent years, she served as executive director of EMILY’s List, US political action committee that helps elect pro-choice Democratic women to office.