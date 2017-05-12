Register
22:34 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Donald Trump CPAC Speech

    Banning Books? US High School Cancels Yearbooks Over Pro-Trump Quotes

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    Richmond Early College High School in North Carolina has cancelled its entire yearbook after a post complaining about a student quoting the president of the United States made the rounds on social media.

    U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Bourg
    Trump’s Inauguration Partially Censored in China
    It is probably safe to assume this never happened with quotes from former President Barack Obama.

    In a post by Artney Ellerbe, he included the photo of the teenager along with her choice of the popular quote from President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies – “build that wall.”

    “So Richmond county school system allowed this to be printed in their 2017 year book. I already knew this city was racist. Get a court date you’ll find out. This doesn’t surprise me at all:/ #Share,” Ellerbe wrote.

    The outraged internet user did not elaborate on how a sovereign nation wanting to protect their borders is racist.

    Hamlet High School School District spokeswoman Ashley-Michelle Thublin told the Washington Times that “build that wall,” was one of two quotes that were deemed too inappropriate to publish. She did not state what the other offending quote was.

    “As a district, we do not and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct toward any of our students,” Richmond County Schools said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday, addressing the social media outrage. “In each situation, our goal is to provide for the well-being of all of our students and prevent recurrences of inappropriate conduct.”

    ‘Regrettable Misprint’: Muslim Student Misnamed ‘ISIS’ in High School Yearbook
    © Twitter/@BayanZehlif
    ‘Regrettable Misprint’: Muslim Student Misnamed ‘ISIS’ in High School Yearbook
    Immediately, people reacted mocking the school’s decision and statement.

    “What a joke. i want you to explain to me what was racist? A wall?” Justin Gardner asked.

    Another user named Nathan Smith wrote, “some dummy Principal decides that a wall is racist, needs to be fired for a more intelligent Principal.”

    Many of the comments accused the school of stifling the student’s speech.

    “Nothing like a good book burning to cleanse the soul,” Stan Folz commented.

    Students who paid for their yearbooks will now be refunded, whether they want to be or not, while the few that were handed out have been recalled and will be confiscated. As the school year ends on May 18, there is not enough time left to reorder, so this year’s book has been cancelled entirely.

    The students guilty of having political opinions were not disciplined over the quotes.

    Related:

    High School Slips ‘Inspirational’ Hitler, Daesh Leader Quotes in Yearbook
    Satanic Majesty: Free Speech Win Means Minnesota Park Will Get Devilish Monument
    US Detains Journalist For Exercising Free Speech
    Free Speech Vs. Hysteria? California Lawmakers Pull Attempt to Ban ‘Fake News’
    'Neo-Liberals' and 'Fake News': The West's Campaign Against Free Speech
    Tags:
    Free Speech, Hamlet High School School District, Richmond Early College High School, Ashley-Michelle Thublin, Donald Trump, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok