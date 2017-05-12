Register
22:34 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File)

    Amateur Hour? Even Some Republicans Are Mad at How Comey Firing Was Handled

    © AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm
    US
    Get short URL
    110201

    As Democrats – who months ago were calling for former FBI Director James Comey’s head – now flock to his defense, even some Republicans seem to be joining the confusion and condemnation of the move.

    Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    On the Same Page: McCabe Confirms Clinton Email Case Led to Comey Dismissal
    The mainstream conservative press is asserting that the White House is in disarray and unprepared on how to respond to media inquiries, as US President Donald Trump was apparently so secretive about his plans that it appears nobody in the press office was even filled in.

    Fox News host Chris Wallace claims that they have not been able to reach anyone at the White House to get someone on his Sunday program to explain Trump’s logic behind the firing.

    “You want to do it under the best circumstances, and one of the problems has been the disarray at the White House communications shop,” Wallace said on air. “The president has been blaming that on them, but the fact is it should be blamed on him because he didn’t seem to trust them enough to give them advance notice.”

    Two unnamed Republican officials are also mad about how Trump handled Comey’s dismissal, according to a report from Axios.

    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Has Been Considering Firing Comey Since Taking Office on January 20
    The anonymous officials, who allegedly have “constant contact” with the White House, have called the situation a “debacle.”

    Publicly, just about every Republican has either supported or stated that they understand why the firing had to take place – even the fiercest “Never Trump” voice in the Senate, John McCain.

    However, “It is a debacle,” one of the anonymous sources told Axios. “They got everything – timing, rationale, reaction – completely wrong.”

    The other unnamed source told the outlet that the administration should prepare for more leaks over the completely legal firing.

    “The team are rank amateurs who picked a fight with the intelligence agencies and the FBI,” the anonymous official told the website. “Hard to unite those historically competitive organizations. And they have the ability to find out almost anything!”

    Adding to the criticism of the White House press office, CBS journalist Bob Schieffer asserted that Trump is "making fools of his own staff. The White House appears to be in chaos. It is the original amateur hour, as we look at it from the outside."

    Related:

    Liberals Defend Comey Despite Ferguson Effect and Dark History of FBI
    Comey Reportedly Thinks Trump Fired Him Over Refusal to Pledge Personal Loyalty
    Firing Comey May Set Trump on Collision Course With US National Security State
    Comey Lost 'Internal FBI Respect' After Clinton Probe - Ex-US Military Officer
    Did Trump Spark a ‘Political Civil War’ in Firing Comey?
    Tags:
    FBI, White House, Donald Trump, James Comey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok