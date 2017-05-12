Trump to Reaffirm Commitment to NATO, Need for Allies to Pay Fair Share

© AP Photo/ LM Otero Trump Eyes Ex-Senator Hutchison for Next US Ambassador to NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump will attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on May 25 in Brussels, at which he will reaffirm the United States' commitment to the organization, while at the same time remind alliance members they need to pay their fair share for defense, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said in a briefing on Friday.

"There he will reaffirm America’s commitment to the alliance while stressing the need for memberse to pay their fair share, to shoulder responsibility, to share burdens and for the institution to continue on the path of strengthening the alliance," McMaster stated.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that other NATO members have not spent their required two percent of GDP on defense.

NATO guidelines recommend member nations spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense, but their contributions are ultimately assessed on their own capabilities. Neither the alliance nor member nations pay the United States.

