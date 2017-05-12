Register
19:32 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.

    Trump Lawyers Say Tax Documents Show No Income, Debt Links to Russia - Letter

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4610

    According to a letter from his attorneys Sheri Dillon and William Nelson to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump’s federal tax returns reflect no income from or debt to any Russian sources with a few exceptions.

    US dollars
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    Trump Tax Plan Not to Offset US Federal Debt Increase - Moody’s
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns reflect no income from or debt to any Russian sources with a few exceptions, according to a letter from his attorneys Sheri Dillon and William Nelson to US Senator Lindsey Graham released on Friday.

    "With a few exceptions… your tax returns do not reflect (1) any income of any type from Russian sources, (2) any debt owed by you or TTO [The Trump Organization] to Russian lenders or any interest paid by you or TTO to Russian lenders," the letter stated.

    The tax returns also reveal no equity or debt investments in Russian entities by Trump or his organization and no investment in entities controlled by TTO by any Russian persons or entities, the attorneys said.

    According to the letter, the only exceptions are $12.2 million in foreign income earned in 2013 when the Miss Universe Pageant was held in Moscow, Russia and the 2008 sale of a Florida estate by Trump Properties LLC to a Russian buyer for $95 million.

    The letter notes it is likely that TTO or third-party entities engaged in ordinary sales of goods or services to Russian individuals or entities during normal business over the years such as hotel room rentals and Trump-licensed products or rounds of golf.

    Such normal sales would not be separately identified as "Russian" or listed specifically on tax returns, the letter explains.

    Trump has repeatedly refused to release most of his tax returns, claiming they are under routine audit by the Internal Revenue Service. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump released some returns from 2005.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Orders Strong Tax Protections for Religious Organizations - White House
    US Citizens Support Trump's Tax Plan, Oppose Corporate Cuts - Poll
    Trump Open to Gas Tax Increase, Negotiations on Tax Overhaul Plan
    Tags:
    tax, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok