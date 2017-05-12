Healthcare Concerns Top List of Worries for US Voters - Poll

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Number of People in US Worried About Healthcare Doubles Compared to April - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Americans have become much more concerned about the ailing US healthcare system in May, with 18 percent naming the issue as their top worry, according to a poll by the Gallup organization on Friday.

"[M]entions of healthcare tie with mentions of ‘dissatisfaction with government/poor leadership’ at the top of the most important problems list," a press release explaining the poll stated.

Worries of healthcare have been prompted by efforts in the Republican-led US Congress to repeal and replace the existing system known as Obamacare, the release explained.

After healthcare and government dissatisfaction, the next-highest-ranking issues were immigration, the economy in general, unemployment and race relations, the release noted.

The threat of terrorism was not mentioned.

The survey was taken last week, prior to the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey.

