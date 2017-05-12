Trump Suggests Cancelling White House Briefings for Sake of Accuracy

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Firing Comey May Set Trump on Collision Course With US National Security State

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump on Friday floated the idea of cancelling all White House briefings to ensure his surrogates provide accurate information.

"As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!" Trump stated in a Twitter message. "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

US media outlets have recently accused the White House spokespeople of lying to the public about reasons behind Trump’s decision to fire FBI head James Comey.

On Thursday, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe stated in a congressional hearing on global threats that Comey "enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day."

The statement sounded contradictory to the Trump administration's assertion that the president and "the rest of the FBI" had lost confidence in Comey over the last few months.

At the same time, the administration has previously stated that Trump fired Comey on recommendations from the Justice Department.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!