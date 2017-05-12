Almost Half of US Citizens Feel Comey's Dismissal Linked to "Russia Probe"

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Comey's Tuesday dismissal came amid the ongoing probe into alleged Russian interfering with the US presidential election, repeatedly denied by Moscow.
The poll's results showed that 22 percent of respondents considered the handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails the reason for Comey's dismissal, making this the second most popular opinion among US citizens.
Fifty-four percent of the respondents believe that the alleged improper contacts between Trump campaign members and Russian authorities are a "serious issue," while 40 percent think they are "more of a distraction."
According to the FiveThirtyEight website, which specializes in opinion poll analysis, the letter, while not the only factor that lead to Clinton's loss in the election, significantly contributed to her defeat, possibly costing her somewhere between 1 and 4 percentage points in some key swing states.
