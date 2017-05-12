Comey Reportedly Thinks Trump Fired Him Over Refusal to Pledge Personal Loyalty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Trump fired Comey for his mishandling of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails investigation, which was detailed in a review composed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The White House has refuted the allegations and said that the account was incorrect. In an interview with the NBC channel on Thursday, Trump talked about the dinner, but did not mention the issue of loyalty as one of the subjects of the discussion during their meeting.
