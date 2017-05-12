Register
    Prisoner handcuffed

    US Immigration Enforcement Agency Arrests 1,378 in Largest Anti-Gang Operation

    © East News/ Kate Holt
    US
    A total of 1,378 people have been arrested at a result of a massive anti-gang operation in the United States, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a press release on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Homeland Security Investigations conducted its largest gang surge over a six-week nationwide operation that resulted in 1,378 arrests.

    "A six-week nationwide gang operation led by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) concluded this weekend with 1,378 arrests across the United States — the largest gang surge conducted by HSI to date," the release stated.

    Of the total number of arrested individuals during the operation, which was conducted from March 26 to May 6, ICE confirmed 1,095 were gang members and affiliates with groups such as Bloods, MS-13 and the Crips.

    Three individuals arrested during the operation previously benefited from the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the release stated.

    The US Department of Homeland Security has deferred action for about 1,500 recipients because of criminal violations or gang affiliation concerns, the release added.

    All the individuals arrested had federal or state criminal charges, including drug trafficking, human smuggling, sex trafficking, murder and racketeering, according to the release.

