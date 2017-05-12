Trump’s New York City Golf Course Vandalized

The vandals left the chainsaw at the scene, and it was discovered Tuesday morning by the golf course general manager. The duo also left behind the felled trees.

In order to get to the trees, the vandals had to climb a tall iron fence – and were captured on surveillance footage doing so.

The reason for the bizarre act remains unclear, as police are not certain that it was politically motivated.

The Trump Organization has been battling New York City over their desire to expand the course. So far, the city has denied the request. The organization wants to expand and redesign to make the course eligible to host PGA tournaments.

Opponents of the expansion cite the fact that the plans would extend the course into a 19-acre waterfront area that has been designated as future public park land, the New York Daily News reported.

If the 18-hole golf course was expanded, the Trump Organization has said that it would make a portion of the land a wildlife sanctuary.