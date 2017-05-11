Register
    Poll: Republican Healthcare Bill Sees Slight Increase in Support Among Americans

    © Photo: Pixabay
    A support among Americans for the Republican healthcare bill has grown by some five percent since March, a fresh poll shows.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Slightly more than a fifth of Americans support the Republican healthcare law passed by the US House of Representatives last week, Quinnipiac University said in a poll released on Thursday.

    "Only 21 percent of American voters approve of the Republican health care plan passed by the US House of Representatives last week, a slight improvement over the 17 percent who approved of the first health care plan in March," the poll stated.

    The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel Samad
    US House of Representatives to Vote on Republican Healthcare Bill on Thursday
    On May 4, the House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA) by a 217-213 vote. The bill is Republicans’ proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which they have characterized as unsustainable and exerting significant costs on individuals and businesses.

    Overall, a majority of voters believe the proposed healthcare law will cost more and deliver less, the poll stated.

    In addition, the poll found that slightly more than half of US voters disapprove of President Donald Trump’s tax plan.

