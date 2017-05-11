Register
23:49 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Alexander Downing Mugshot

    WATCH: Family Beach Trip Goes South Thanks to Anti-Muslim Rant

    South Padre Island Police Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    366430

    In the latest round of internet outrage, a video of a drunk man on an anti-Muslim tirade has gone viral.

    The confrontation between Alexander Downing, 35, and the Muslim family went down at South Padre Island in Texas. In the footage, Downing is extremely aggressive as he screams at the group about Donald Trump, Daesh and sharia law.

    Judge hammer
    © Flickr/ ssalonso
    Sharia Court Interferes to Protect Muslim Men Accused of Domestic Violence in UK
    “While enjoying our time at the beach during a family reunion, our kids and us had to experience ugliness and aggressiveness in the worst shape and form possible,” Noria Alward, who posted the video to YouTube, wrote.

    Downing is heard screaming in the video "you're a f*cking Muslim, motherf*cker," and “you will never ever, ever stop me, my Christianity, from rising above your sharia law. Your sharia law don't mean sh*t to me."

    "Donald Trump will stop you. Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump got you motherf*ckers. Watch… watch,” Downing says.

    Though it is unclear what started the fight, at the end of the video a voice can be heard screaming at Downing what sounds like the word “f*ggot” at least twice.

    Downing was later arrested by the South Padre Island Police for public intoxication.

    Bacon
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swine-Eating Swede Tried for Racism After Shaking His Bacon at Mortified Muslims
    After his release, Downing was spotted by the family in a hotel lobby.

    "I want people to also know that the hotel did not do anything to protect us," one of the members of the group, identifying himself only as Ahmed, told BuzzFeed.

    "We will definitely go back to the beautiful island but will never go back to the Pearl Hotel.”

    The hotel maintains that the incident did not occur at their facility and therefore isn’t really their problem.

    "We couldn't really have the full story except that the police arrested the guy and the next day the guy checked out. But we care about our guests, we care about whatever happens in our hotel. Unfortunately, this happened outside the hotel," Abdel Zouari, general manager at the South Padre Pearl Hotel, told BuzzFeed News.

    Related:

    Michigan Man Lied About Iraqi Mom Dying After Trump’s Immigration Order
    Hate Crime? Rocks, Bible Used to Break Glass Door at Colorado Mosque (VIDEO)
    Outrage! Preaching at Montreal Mosque, Imam Calls for Jews to be Killed
    Trump Offers Assistance to Canada After Deadly Mosque Shooting in Quebec
    Shots Fired at Quebec Mosque With 40 People Inside
    Tags:
    Pearl Hotel, Islam, Alexander Downing, South Padre Island, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok