Trump's Decision to Fire Comey Right Step to Complete Russia Probe - White House

Extremely Alternative Facts? Trump Now Says Comey Would Have Been Fired 'Regardless'

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump's administration believes that firing FBI Director James Comey would help to bring the Russia investigation to its completion, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We want this [Russia probe] to come to its conclusion, we want it to come to its conclusion with integrity. We think that by removing director Comey, [we are] taking steps to make that happen," Sanders stated.

