Register
22:18 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Very Alternative Facts: Trump Now Says Comey Would Have Been Fired ‘Regardless’

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US President Trump Fires FBI Director Comey (25)
    0 28421

    Two days after firing FBI Director James Comey, purportedly based on the recommendations of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, US President Donald Trump reframed his motivations for the move. “I was going to fire Comey ... regardless” of the Justice Department’s recommendation, he told NBC Thursday.

    Trump then followed a typical pattern: assault Comey’s character (“He’s a showboat, he’s a grandstander…”); attack Comey’s institution as evidence of leadership failure (“The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that. I know that. We all know that.”); then insist that getting rid of the negligent official is a victory. Draining the swamp, as it were. 

    Speaking less than 48 hours after he claimed he had “accepted the recommendation” of top Justice Department officials to dismiss Comey, Trump said the decision was made independently of the recommendation. Apparently we live in a world where 2+2=4 on Tuesday and 2+2=5 on Thursday. 

    hacking
    Pixabay
    Anti-Logic: FBI Blind to DNC Servers Before Accusing Russia of Cyberattack

    The president claimed that Comey’s ousting had nothing to do with the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russian operatives and associates of the Trump campaign. Again, the president did his best to put the focus of the conversation on his favorite topic: himself. “I know I’m not under investigation,” Trump reiterated on Thursday, after bizarrely featuring the line in Tuesday’s brief statement on Comey’s dismissal.  

    Trump “actually” asked the FBI chief directly whether he was under investigation, the president said Thursday. “[Comey] said, ‘You are not under investigation,’” according to Trump’s account. Trump also thanked Comey in the letter informing him of his dismissal, for assuring the president he wasn’t the target of a probe on three separate occasions. 

    Some of Trump’s comments Thursday contradict Comey’s previous testimony before Congress. On March 20, Comey revealed that he had been authorized by the Justice Department to confirm a counterintelligence mission that was investigating "the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," which entails tracking "the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign."

    There were many part-time, temporary and unofficial advisers and counselors to Trump during his campaign, but the candidate himself was, of course, central to the entire operation and did then as he does now give the impression of listening to no one but himself. 

    FBI Director James Comey listens as he is thanked for speaking at the Boston Conference on Cyber Security at Boston College in Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    'He Knew Too Much': Who Had Motives for the Firing of FBI Director Comey

    What’s more, it isn’t standard practice for the FBI to tell individuals that they are not under investigation. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday could not confirm to Congress "any conversations the director may have had with the president," when asked about the three conversations between Trump and Comey. 

    According to McCabe, the widely reported story that Comey’s ouster was spurred by a request for more resources to investigate Trump’s Moscow ties isn’t true. The FBI only makes requests for more resources in public view, before Congress, so there would be a public record of  Comey asking appropriations and funding committees in Congress for the investigation if that were the case. 

    “The Russia investigation is adequately resourced,” McCabe said.

    Topic:
    US President Trump Fires FBI Director Comey (25)

    Related:

    'He Knew Too Much': Who Had Motives for the Firing of FBI Director Comey
    Snowden Speaks Out Against FBI Director Comey's Firing
    FBI Director James Comey Names Russia ‘Greatest Threat’ on Earth
    WikiLeaks 'Important Focus' of FBI Attention - Director Comey
    Trump Asks FBI Director Comey to Keep Position
    Tags:
    FBI, James Comey, Donald Trump, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok