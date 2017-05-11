US Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Seeks Meeting With Senate Intel Committee

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Rosenstein went into the committee's space during the ongoing hearing about worldwide threats, Politico reported.

This meeting request comes as media reports claim Rosenstein was unsatisfied with the White House for the way it characterized his recommendation to fire former FBI Director James Comey, and threatened to quit.

Media reports indicated it is still not clear if Rosenstein asked the committee directly for the meeting, or if he went through official Justice Department channels.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!