19:17 GMT +311 May 2017
    FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (File)

    Russia Not Subject of Meeting With Trump This Week - Acting FBI Director McCabe

    © REUTERS/ James Lawler Duggan
    US
    158 0 0

    Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday that he and President Donald Trump did not discuss the bureau’s investigation into potential Trump-Russia ties when they met this week.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Asked if the topic of the ongoing probe was brought up in the meeting, McCabe stated, "That’s correct, it did not."

    FBI Director James Comey listens as he is thanked for speaking at the Boston Conference on Cyber Security at Boston College in Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    'He Knew Too Much': Who Had Motives for the Firing of FBI Director Comey
    McCabe did not specify if he met with the president before former FBI Director James Comey was fired from his position on Tuesday.

    On May 9, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

    The dismissal of Comey will not obstruct the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US election and ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign, McCabe stated.

    "The work of men and women in the FBI continues. There has been no effort to impede our investigation today," McCabe told the US Senate Intelligence Committee. "You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing — protecting American people and upholding the constitution."

    James Comey makes a statement at FBI Headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, July 5, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Former FBI Director James Comey
    Trump came under fire for terminating Comey amid an active investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections and Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

    To date, there has been no evidence of any interference.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied election meddling, characterizing the allegations as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    The White House explained that Trump lost confidence in Comey over the last few months and the decision was not related to the FBI’s investigation into possible Trump-Russia ties.

