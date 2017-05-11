US Statewide Call for Special Counsel in Russia Probe Due to Comey Firing

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Former FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Attorneys General from 20 US states are calling for an independent special prosecutor to investigate alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 election now that President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, a letter to Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Thursday.

"The residents of our states and the American people deserve a thorough investigation that makes clear the extent of Russian meddling, any collusion by Trump campaign officials, and any cover-up," the letter stated. "We urge you to appoint a special counsel immediately."

On Tuesday, Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The letter noted that Trump firing Comey during the investigation into alleged interference by Russia in the US election and Tramp campaign collusion with Moscow is a "violation of the public trust."

Rosenstein must consider the damage that attempts by the administration to derail or delegitimize the investigation are doing to the American democratic system, the letter added.

