US Marines Successfully Stream 4G Video From Ship to Land Forces in Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US engineering team has successfully streamed fourth generation (4G) video from a ship to land forces during a recent US Marine Corps demonstration.
The streaming test was carried out during a Ship-to-Shore Maneuver, Exploration and Experimentation (S2ME2) test and the engineering team participated in the event in cooperation with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, General Dynamics said.
The purpose of test was to show the viability of a 4G tactical network capable of providing broadband communications over the ocean in a satellite denied or degraded environment, the company said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)