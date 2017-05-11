Raytheon Wins High Power Electromagnetics, Cyber Warfare Contract

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense contractor Raytheon won a $10 million contract from the US Air Force for high power electromagnetics (HPEM) and cyber electronic warfare (EW) applications, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Raytheon Company [of] Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $10 million… contract for high power electromagnetics (HPEM) and cyber electronic warfare (EW) applications,” the release said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, Raytheon will identify and develop HPEM technologies with the potential to complement and enhance mission effectiveness of the cyber and electronic warfare communities,” the Defense Department explained.

“This includes the study, analysis, and information scenarios in which HPEM can be used for cyber or EW applications, conduct, experiments, and demonstrative concepts,” the announcement added.

Work on the more than three year contract will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base in the US state of New Mexico and is expected to be completed by August 15, 2020, it said.