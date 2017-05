WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Electric has received a $14 million US Air Force contract to design the next generation Fighter Power and Thermal Management System for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“General Electric Aviation [of] Cincinnati, Ohio has been awarded a $14 million… contract for Next-Generation Fighter Power & Thermal Management System detailed design… for unmanned aircraft system,” the release said on Wednesday.

General Electric will also work on designing an improved Hybrid-Cycle Power and Thermal Management System and work on the contract is expected to be completed by June 1, 2022, the Defense Department noted.