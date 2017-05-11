Register
05:37 GMT +311 May 2017
    Oil well on Alaska's frozen North Slope. (File)

    Alaska Natives Vow to Keep Fighting Against Drilling Under Trump Administration

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
    Alaskan natives are determined to keep fighting against oil drilling no matter what steps the new US president is going to take in the sphere, Traditional chief for Arctic Village and Gwich'in Athabascan Elder and speaker, Trimble Gilbet, told Sputnik.

    FAIRBANKS (Sputnik) — Alaska's natives, including in the remote Arctic Village, will not stop their decades-long fight against oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), Gilbet stated.

    "We have been fighting against oil drilling for more than 30 years," Gilbert, who lives in the village on the edge of ANWR, said. "It is scary what the new [US] leader is going to do, but that does not mean we are going to give up, but we are going to keep fighting against it."

    Gilbert explained that the natives there really depend on the wildlife, which can be significantly impacted by drilling.

    View of Alaska
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Arctic Council Should Pay More Attention to Food Security - Alaska Governor Adviser
    "We are isolated people, we have been for thousands of years. We really depend on that wild life in this country, on birds and fishing. We try to protect all this," he noted. "It's [drilling] going to affect wildlife resources, and it's pollution."

    The traditional chief pointed out that specifically oil drilling will affect caribou. He noted that the area is a currently breeding ground for them.

    "Some 200,000 porcupine caribou herds are using that area for breeding ground. If drilling is taking place, we might just lose that breeding place," he said. "Also birds. We are getting less and less birds."

    Moreover, the elder noted that native people are very healthy people, but recently because of the ongoing activity in the region more and more die to cancer and other diseases.

    Oil well on Alaska's frozen North Slope. (File)
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
    Trump Order on Offshore Drilling Vital for Alaska to Generate Revenue - Governor's Adviser
    The ANWR or Arctic Refuge is a national wildlife refuge in northeastern Alaska.

    The debate on drilling in the ANWR has been ongoing for many years. Former US President Barack Obama repeatedly called on the Congress to designate some 12 million acre section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as wilderness that cannot be developed.

    The US Obama administration’s proposal to designate 12 million acres in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) as protected wilderness area was characterized as an attack on the state of Alaska by US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

    Tags:
    native, oil, drilling, Donald Trump, Alaska, United States
