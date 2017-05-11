Tillerson Says Trump's Pick for USAID Chief Will Help to Advance Security

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Trump announced his intent to nominate the president of the International Republican Institute, Ambassador Mark Green, to lead USAID.

"Mark will help us prioritize where America’s future development investments will be spent so that we can ensure every tax dollar advances our country’s security and prosperity," Tillerson said Wednesday.

USAID plays a part in protecting US national security generating stability, resolving conflict, responding to humanitarian crisis and ending infectious diseases, Tillerson noted.

In April 27, Tillerson said in an interview that he is concerned about the effects of President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to his department in a long term.

Tillerson underlined the importance of the State Department's foreign aid programs as parts of US diplomatic engagement around the world. He expressed a desire to protect the signature funding initiative as well as the ability to deliver the aid programs effectively.

Green is the president of the International Republican Institute, which the Russian Prosecutor General’s office in 2016 officially recognized as an undesirable group on the territory of the Russian Federation. IRI and its so-called pro-democracy sister organizations have been known to destabilize countries under the guise of spreading freedom and democracy.