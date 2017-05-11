New York to Begin Autonomous Vehicles Testing on Public Roads

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York State will begin accepting applications from companies that seek to test autonomous vehicles on public roads, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release.
"New York has emerged as one of the nation's leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to reimagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers," Cuomo said on Wednesday.
Companies that are developing autonomous vehicles may submit an application, provided that the cars comply with US federal safety regulations and that a driver with a valid driving license is present at the time of the test, the release explained.
All comments
Show new comments (0)