Comey 'Not Going to Spend Time' on How Trump Executed Termination

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to former bureau employees that he would not spend time dwelling on President Donald Trump's decision to fire him and how it was executed.
"I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either," Comey said on Wednesday.
Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and the law enforcement agency.
