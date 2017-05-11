Comey 'Not Going to Spend Time' on How Trump Executed Termination

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to former bureau employees that he would not spend time dwelling on President Donald Trump's decision to fire him and how it was executed.

"I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either," Comey said on Wednesday.

© AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm White House Unveils Timeline of Trump Decision to Fire Comey

On Monday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein addressed their concerns over Comey's performance with Trump. Following the conversation, the president recommended to the officials to put their findings on paper, Sanders explained.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and the law enforcement agency.